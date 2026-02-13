Chicago State visits Le Moyne following Jackson’s 28-point game

Chicago State Cougars (6-20, 4-9 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (13-13, 8-5 NEC) Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

Chicago State Cougars (6-20, 4-9 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (13-13, 8-5 NEC)

Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Le Moyne takes on Chicago State after Shilo Jackson scored 28 points in Le Moyne’s 58-57 victory against the Mercyhurst Lakers.

The Dolphins have gone 7-3 in home games. Le Moyne is seventh in the NEC in team defense, allowing 73.7 points while holding opponents to 42.1% shooting.

The Cougars are 4-9 in NEC play. Chicago State ranks ninth in the NEC allowing 77.3 points while holding opponents to 47.6% shooting.

Le Moyne averages 73.2 points per game, 4.1 fewer points than the 77.3 Chicago State gives up. Chicago State averages 66.2 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than the 73.7 Le Moyne gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson is scoring 15.5 points per game with 8.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Dolphins. Trent Mosquera is averaging 14.7 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Doyel Cockrill III is shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 12 points. CJ Ray is shooting 44.7% and averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 6-4, averaging 70.7 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Cougars: 4-6, averaging 67.0 points, 26.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

