Chicago State visits Cent. Conn. St. after Noin’s 28-point showing

Chicago State Cougars (8-19, 7-7 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (0-25, 0-14 NEC)

New Britain, Connecticut; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. hosts Chicago State after Lucia Noin scored 28 points in Cent. Conn. St.’s 65-46 loss to the Le Moyne Dolphins.

The Blue Devils have gone 0-11 at home. Cent. Conn. St. ranks eighth in the NEC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 72.3 points while holding opponents to 44.2% shooting.

The Cougars are 7-7 in conference play. Chicago State is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Cent. Conn. St.’s average of 3.1 made 3-pointers per game is 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Chicago State gives up. Chicago State’s 38.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.4 percentage points lower than Cent. Conn. St. has given up to its opponents (44.2%).

The teams play for the second time this season in NEC play. Chicago State won the last matchup 75-69 on Feb. 6. Keona McGee scored 28 points to help lead the Cougars to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiyah Lewis is shooting 26.6% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, while averaging 11.7 points and 1.5 steals. Noin is shooting 41.8% and averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

McGee is averaging 11 points for the Cougars. Chloe Sisco is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 0-10, averaging 52.2 points, 26.6 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 34.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Cougars: 6-4, averaging 66.7 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

