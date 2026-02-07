Chicago State knocks off New Haven 63-57

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Marcus Tankersley scored 19 points as Chicago State beat New Haven 63-57 on Saturday. Tankersley…

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Marcus Tankersley scored 19 points as Chicago State beat New Haven 63-57 on Saturday.

Tankersley shot 7 of 14 from the field and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Cougars (4-20, 2-9 Northeast Conference). Doyel Cockrill III added 12 points and nine rebounds. CJ Ray had 10 points and finished 4 of 11 from the field.

The Chargers (10-14, 5-6) were led by Jabri Fitzpatrick, who recorded 14 points and nine rebounds. Andre Pasha added 13 points, four assists and two blocks for New Haven. Najimi George recorded 11 points and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.