Chicago State hosts Wagner after Foz’s 20-point performance

Wagner Seahawks (13-14, 9-7 NEC) at Chicago State Cougars (8-21, 7-9 NEC) Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wagner…

Wagner Seahawks (13-14, 9-7 NEC) at Chicago State Cougars (8-21, 7-9 NEC)

Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner visits Chicago State after Keana Foz scored 20 points in Wagner’s 64-62 victory over the New Haven Chargers.

The Cougars have gone 5-5 in home games. Chicago State is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Seahawks are 9-7 in NEC play. Wagner allows 58.2 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.1 points per game.

Chicago State’s average of 4.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Wagner allows. Wagner’s 38.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.3 percentage points lower than Chicago State has allowed to its opponents (43.5%).

The teams play for the second time this season in NEC play. Wagner won the last matchup 62-51 on Jan. 3. Irene Fernandez de Caleya scored 14 points to help lead the Seahawks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chloe Sisco is shooting 28.4% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 4.8 points. Keona McGee is averaging 18.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and two steals over the last 10 games.

Lijirin Doyinsola Modesayor is averaging 11 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Seahawks. Foz is averaging 10.3 points and 2.2 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 5-5, averaging 69.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 10.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Seahawks: 6-4, averaging 55.1 points, 28.8 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 11.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.