Chicago State hosts LIU after Toure’s 26-point outing

Long Island Sharks (16-9, 12-3 NEC) at Chicago State Cougars (8-20, 7-8 NEC)

Chicago; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LIU faces Chicago State after Kadidia Toure scored 26 points in LIU’s 58-55 loss to the Mercyhurst Lakers.

The Cougars are 5-4 on their home court. Chicago State averages 17.7 turnovers per game and is 4-9 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Sharks are 12-3 in conference games. LIU is 0-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Chicago State’s average of 4.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 5.6 per game LIU allows. LIU averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Chicago State allows.

The teams play for the second time this season in NEC play. LIU won the last matchup 60-51 on Jan. 4. Toure scored 14 points to help lead the Sharks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kayla Mount is averaging 5.7 points for the Cougars. Chloe Sisco is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Toure is averaging 19 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 1.5 blocks for the Sharks. Janessa Williams is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 6-4, averaging 68.6 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Sharks: 7-3, averaging 68.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points.

