Chavis leads UT Arlington against Southern Utah after 20-point game

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (8-17, 4-8 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (14-10, 6-6 WAC)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington hosts Southern Utah after Casmir Chavis scored 20 points in UT Arlington’s 67-63 loss to the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

The Mavericks are 8-2 on their home court. UT Arlington is sixth in the WAC scoring 72.1 points while shooting 45.3% from the field.

The Thunderbirds are 4-8 against conference opponents. Southern Utah averages 13.7 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when winning the turnover battle.

UT Arlington’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Southern Utah allows. Southern Utah scores 8.3 more points per game (76.0) than UT Arlington allows to opponents (67.7).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chavis is averaging 9.9 points and 3.9 assists for the Mavericks. Marcell McCreary is averaging 14.4 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 45.3% over the last 10 games.

Elijah Duval is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Thunderbirds. Dylan Jones is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 73.3 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 4-6, averaging 74.7 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

