Chattanooga hosts Western Carolina after Elisaldez’s 27-point game

Western Carolina Catamounts (3-22, 0-11 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (16-7, 8-2 SoCon)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga hosts Western Carolina after Caia Elisaldez scored 27 points in Chattanooga’s 91-90 loss to the East Tennessee State Buccaneers.

The Mocs have gone 9-3 in home games. Chattanooga ranks fifth in the SoCon in rebounding averaging 33.0 rebounds. Gianna Corbitt leads the Mocs with 8.2 boards.

The Catamounts are 0-11 against SoCon opponents. Western Carolina has a 2-12 record against teams over .500.

Chattanooga is shooting 42.6% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 41.6% Western Carolina allows to opponents. Western Carolina averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Chattanooga gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elisaldez is averaging 15.7 points, 5.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Mocs. Corbitt is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

Ally Hollifield is averaging 11.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.2 steals for the Catamounts. Betsey Burnett is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 8-2, averaging 63.6 points, 36.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.0 points per game.

Catamounts: 0-10, averaging 51.9 points, 29.0 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 34.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

