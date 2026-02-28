Charlotte visits Carlyle and Florida Atlantic

Charlotte 49ers (15-13, 9-6 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (16-13, 8-8 AAC) Boca Raton, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Charlotte 49ers (15-13, 9-6 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (16-13, 8-8 AAC)

Boca Raton, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic hosts Charlotte after Kanaan Carlyle scored 22 points in Florida Atlantic’s 77-73 victory against the Temple Owls.

The Owls are 10-4 in home games. Florida Atlantic is third in the AAC scoring 79.9 points while shooting 46.2% from the field.

The 49ers are 9-6 against AAC opponents. Charlotte has a 4-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Florida Atlantic’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Charlotte allows. Charlotte has shot at a 46.2% rate from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points higher than the 42.9% shooting opponents of Florida Atlantic have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Vanterpool is averaging 15.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Owls. Josiah Parker is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

Damoni Harrison is shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the 49ers, while averaging 9.4 points. Dezayne Mingo is shooting 47.9% and averaging 14.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 3-7, averaging 73.3 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

49ers: 6-4, averaging 72.5 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.