Charlotte hosts Wichita State after Harding’s 24-point outing

Wichita State Shockers (5-18, 2-8 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (10-13, 4-6 AAC) Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Wichita State Shockers (5-18, 2-8 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (10-13, 4-6 AAC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State takes on Charlotte after Jaila Harding scored 24 points in Wichita State’s 75-65 loss to the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

The 49ers are 7-4 on their home court. Charlotte is seventh in college basketball with 14.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Asianae Nicholson averaging 4.4 offensive boards.

The Shockers are 2-8 in AAC play. Wichita State has a 2-10 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Charlotte’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Wichita State allows. Wichita State averages 60.3 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 66.4 Charlotte allows to opponents.

The 49ers and Shockers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Princess Anderson is averaging 14.1 points and 1.9 steals for the 49ers. Tanajah Hayes is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

Harding is averaging 12 points for the Shockers. Abby Cater is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 4-6, averaging 63.5 points, 37.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Shockers: 2-8, averaging 60.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

