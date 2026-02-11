Charleston Southern takes on Presbyterian following Hafemeister’s 32-point game

Presbyterian Blue Hose (12-13, 5-5 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (11-14, 2-8 Big South) North Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday,…

Presbyterian Blue Hose (12-13, 5-5 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (11-14, 2-8 Big South)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern hosts Presbyterian after Jesse Hafemeister scored 32 points in Charleston Southern’s 100-94 overtime loss to the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

The Buccaneers are 7-3 in home games. Charleston Southern leads the Big South in rebounding, averaging 38.4 boards. Brycen Blaine leads the Buccaneers with 7.3 rebounds.

The Blue Hose are 5-5 in Big South play. Presbyterian has a 5-7 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Charleston Southern averages 12.1 made 3-pointers per game, 4.8 more made shots than the 7.3 per game Presbyterian gives up. Presbyterian has shot at a 47.6% clip from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points higher than the 41.3% shooting opponents of Charleston Southern have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blaine averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, scoring 17.5 points while shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc. A’lahn Sumler is shooting 50.3% and averaging 20.5 points over the last 10 games.

Jonah Pierce is shooting 57.9% and averaging 16.5 points for the Blue Hose. Carl Parrish is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 2-8, averaging 80.1 points, 35.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.5 points per game.

Blue Hose: 5-5, averaging 77.2 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

