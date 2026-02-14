Charleston (SC) visits Campbell following Johnson’s 24-point game

Charleston (SC) Cougars (16-10, 9-4 CAA) at Campbell Fighting Camels (12-13, 6-6 CAA) Buies Creek, North Carolina; Sunday, 5 p.m.…

Charleston (SC) Cougars (16-10, 9-4 CAA) at Campbell Fighting Camels (12-13, 6-6 CAA)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell plays Charleston (SC) after Jeremiah Johnson scored 24 points in Campbell’s 79-71 victory against the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

The Fighting Camels have gone 8-2 in home games. Campbell has a 6-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Cougars are 9-4 against CAA opponents. Charleston (SC) is fifth in the CAA scoring 76.3 points per game and is shooting 44.4%.

Campbell makes 46.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than Charleston (SC) has allowed to its opponents (41.8%). Charleston (SC) averages 76.3 points per game, 2.9 fewer than the 79.2 Campbell gives up to opponents.

The Fighting Camels and Cougars square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dovydas Butka is averaging 14.3 points and 8.9 rebounds for the Fighting Camels. DJ Smith is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jlynn Counter is scoring 16.4 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Cougars. Christian Reeves is averaging 13.7 points and 8.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Camels: 5-5, averaging 82.9 points, 27.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points per game.

Cougars: 6-4, averaging 75.8 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.