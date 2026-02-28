Charleston (SC) takes on UNC Wilmington after Kalu’s 21-point game

Charleston (SC) Cougars (20-10, 13-4 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (25-4, 14-2 CAA) Wilmington, North Carolina; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST…

Charleston (SC) Cougars (20-10, 13-4 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (25-4, 14-2 CAA)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) visits UNC Wilmington after Martin Kalu scored 21 points in Charleston (SC)’s 85-71 victory against the Hampton Pirates.

The Seahawks are 15-2 on their home court. UNC Wilmington leads the CAA in rebounding, averaging 36.3 boards. Patrick Wessler paces the Seahawks with 9.3 rebounds.

The Cougars are 13-4 against CAA opponents. Charleston (SC) averages 10.6 turnovers per game and is 8-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

UNC Wilmington scores 77.3 points per game, 4.3 more points than the 73.0 Charleston (SC) gives up. Charleston (SC) averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than UNC Wilmington allows.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. UNC Wilmington won 76-64 in the last matchup on Feb. 10. Greedy Williams led UNC Wilmington with 16 points, and Jlynn Counter led Charleston (SC) with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wessler is averaging 13.6 points and 9.3 rebounds for the Seahawks. Nolan Hodge is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Counter is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Cougars. Chris Davis Jr. is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 8-2, averaging 75.6 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Cougars: 8-2, averaging 73.4 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

