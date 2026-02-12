Charleston (SC) faces Northeastern, looks for 7th straight road win

Charleston (SC) Cougars (19-3, 11-0 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (6-15, 2-9 CAA) Boston; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Charleston…

Charleston (SC) Cougars (19-3, 11-0 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (6-15, 2-9 CAA)

Boston; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) will try to keep its six-game road win streak intact when the Cougars take on Northeastern.

The Huskies have gone 2-7 at home. Northeastern allows 66.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.6 points per game.

The Cougars are 11-0 against conference opponents. Charleston (SC) averages 12.2 turnovers per game and is 16-1 when winning the turnover battle.

Northeastern’s average of 4.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Charleston (SC) allows. Charleston (SC) averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Northeastern gives up.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yirsy Queliz is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 10.7 points. Camryn Collins is averaging 11.1 points over the past 10 games.

Taryn Barbot is averaging 19 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.3 steals for the Cougars. Sophie Tougas is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 2-8, averaging 59.8 points, 28.7 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Cougars: 10-0, averaging 75.7 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 12.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points.

