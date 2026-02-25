Charleston (SC) faces Hampton on 3-game win streak

Charleston (SC) Cougars (19-10, 12-4 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (12-16, 6-9 CAA) Hampton, Virginia; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Charleston (SC) Cougars (19-10, 12-4 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (12-16, 6-9 CAA)

Hampton, Virginia; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) seeks to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over Hampton.

The Pirates are 9-1 on their home court. Hampton is sixth in the CAA with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Xzavier Long averaging 2.9.

The Cougars have gone 12-4 against CAA opponents. Charleston (SC) is the CAA leader with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Christian Reeves averaging 5.1.

Hampton is shooting 41.4% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 41.6% Charleston (SC) allows to opponents. Charleston (SC) has shot at a 44.5% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points less than the 44.7% shooting opponents of Hampton have averaged.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Charleston (SC) won the last matchup 74-70 on Jan. 10. Colby Duggan scored 22 points to help lead the Cougars to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Johnson averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, scoring 9.4 points while shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc. Michael Eley is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

Jlynn Counter is averaging 15.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cougars. Reeves is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, averaging 66.4 points, 29.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Cougars: 8-2, averaging 73.6 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.