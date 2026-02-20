Certa leads Notre Dame against Pittsburgh after 37-point game

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (12-14, 3-10 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (9-17, 2-11 ACC) Pittsburgh; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (12-14, 3-10 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (9-17, 2-11 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame plays Pittsburgh after Cole Certa scored 37 points in Notre Dame’s 89-74 victory against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Panthers are 7-9 on their home court. Pittsburgh is 7-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.8 turnovers per game.

The Fighting Irish have gone 3-10 against ACC opponents. Notre Dame averages 74.7 points and has outscored opponents by 1.3 points per game.

Pittsburgh is shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 43.5% Notre Dame allows to opponents. Notre Dame has shot at a 45.1% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points fewer than the 46.0% shooting opponents of Pittsburgh have averaged.

The Panthers and Fighting Irish square off Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damarco Minor is shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 9.1 points and 3.4 assists. Roman Siulepa is averaging 12.2 points and 7.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jalen Haralson is scoring 15.5 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Fighting Irish. Certa is averaging 16.6 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 39.1% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 2-8, averaging 64.7 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 2-8, averaging 76.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

