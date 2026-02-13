Central Michigan hosts Western Michigan after Morson’s 29-point outing

Western Michigan Broncos (7-15, 3-8 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (15-8, 9-3 MAC) Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

Western Michigan Broncos (7-15, 3-8 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (15-8, 9-3 MAC)

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan hosts Western Michigan after Madi Morson scored 29 points in Central Michigan’s 86-79 victory against the Akron Zips.

The Chippewas have gone 7-3 in home games. Central Michigan is third in the MAC scoring 71.6 points while shooting 43.5% from the field.

The Broncos have gone 3-8 against MAC opponents. Western Michigan has a 1-13 record against opponents above .500.

Central Michigan is shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 43.0% Western Michigan allows to opponents. Western Michigan averages 55.5 points per game, 10.1 fewer points than the 65.6 Central Michigan allows.

The Chippewas and Broncos face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morson is scoring 20.0 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Chippewas. Ayanna-Sarai Darrington is averaging 14.5 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 58.5% over the last 10 games.

Kailey Starks is averaging 13 points for the Broncos. Alli Carlson is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 7-3, averaging 75.5 points, 36.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Broncos: 3-7, averaging 53.6 points, 25.9 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 35.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

