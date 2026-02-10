Central Arkansas hosts Karasinski and Bellarmine

Bellarmine Knights (11-13, 6-6 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Bears (15-10, 10-2 ASUN) Conway, Arkansas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Bellarmine Knights (11-13, 6-6 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Bears (15-10, 10-2 ASUN)

Conway, Arkansas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine plays Central Arkansas after Jack Karasinski scored 23 points in Bellarmine’s 81-65 win against the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

The Bears are 11-1 in home games. Central Arkansas is sixth in the ASUN with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Ty Robinson averaging 1.8.

The Knights have gone 6-6 against ASUN opponents. Bellarmine is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Central Arkansas averages 79.9 points per game, 0.7 fewer points than the 80.6 Bellarmine allows. Bellarmine has shot at a 51.8% clip from the field this season, 7.9 percentage points greater than the 43.9% shooting opponents of Central Arkansas have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luke Moore is averaging 10 points, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Bears. Camren Hunter is averaging 22.7 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 57.6% over the last 10 games.

Karasinski is shooting 56.3% and averaging 19.7 points for the Knights. Brian Waddell is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 8-2, averaging 82.8 points, 31.9 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Knights: 6-4, averaging 81.6 points, 25.8 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.