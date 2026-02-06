Central Arkansas Bears face the Lipscomb Bisons, aim for 7th straight victory

Central Arkansas Bears (13-10, 8-2 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (15-9, 8-3 ASUN) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Central Arkansas Bears (13-10, 8-2 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (15-9, 8-3 ASUN)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas seeks to keep its six-game win streak alive when the Bears take on Lipscomb.

The Bisons are 11-0 in home games. Lipscomb is 4-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bears are 8-2 in ASUN play. Central Arkansas is fifth in the ASUN scoring 80.0 points per game and is shooting 45.3%.

Lipscomb scores 81.5 points, 7.2 more per game than the 74.3 Central Arkansas gives up. Central Arkansas has shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 45.0% shooting opponents of Lipscomb have averaged.

The Bisons and Bears face off Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant Asman is averaging 14 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Bisons. Ethan Duncan is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

Ty Robinson is averaging 14.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Bears. Camren Hunter is averaging 20.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 7-3, averaging 81.8 points, 31.2 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Bears: 8-2, averaging 84.8 points, 31.5 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.