Casey and the Evansville Purple Aces visit conference foe Belmont

Evansville Purple Aces (6-22, 2-15 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (25-4, 15-3 MVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville visits Belmont in MVC action Wednesday.

The Bruins have gone 12-2 at home. Belmont averages 18.3 assists per game to lead the MVC, paced by Drew Scharnowski with 2.6.

The Purple Aces are 2-15 against MVC opponents. Evansville is 3-13 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Belmont averages 83.9 points, 8.1 more per game than the 75.8 Evansville allows. Evansville has shot at a 42.7% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 40.1% shooting opponents of Belmont have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Belmont won 83-78 in the last matchup on Dec. 17. Tyler Lundblade led Belmont with 21 points, and Trent Hundley led Evansville with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scharnowski is averaging 11 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Bruins. Lundblade is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

AJ Casey is scoring 12.0 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Purple Aces. Leif Moeller is averaging 15.8 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 47.1% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 9-1, averaging 85.4 points, 30.0 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 52.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Purple Aces: 1-9, averaging 66.7 points, 24.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

