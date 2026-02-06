Carvey, North Carolina Central Eagles square off against the Norfolk State Spartans

North Carolina Central Eagles (8-12, 4-1 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (10-14, 3-4 MEAC) Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST…

North Carolina Central Eagles (8-12, 4-1 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (10-14, 3-4 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Anthony McComb III and Norfolk State host Khouri Carvey and North Carolina Central in MEAC play Saturday.

The Spartans have gone 6-3 at home. Norfolk State is 2-9 against opponents over .500.

The Eagles have gone 4-1 against MEAC opponents. North Carolina Central allows 77.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.1 points per game.

Norfolk State’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game is 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game North Carolina Central gives up. North Carolina Central has shot at a 43.7% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points less than the 43.8% shooting opponents of Norfolk State have averaged.

The Spartans and Eagles meet Saturday for the first time in MEAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McComb is scoring 16.7 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Spartans. Elijah Jamison is averaging 12.4 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 37.4% over the past 10 games.

Gage Lattimore averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 17.8 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Jae Slack is shooting 47.2% and averaging 13.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 4-6, averaging 74.3 points, 27.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 73.6 points, 29.0 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

