Carson and the North Dakota State Bison host conference foe North Dakota

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (16-15, 10-5 Summit League) at North Dakota State Bison (23-7, 13-2 Summit League)

Fargo, North Dakota; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eli King and North Dakota take on Trevian Carson and North Dakota State in Summit League action.

The Bison have gone 12-1 at home. North Dakota State is second in the Summit League with 15.5 assists per game led by Andy Stefonowicz averaging 4.8.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 10-5 against Summit League opponents. North Dakota is fifth in the Summit League scoring 77.6 points per game and is shooting 43.9%.

North Dakota State’s average of 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 8.4 per game North Dakota allows. North Dakota has shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points less than the 45.0% shooting opponents of North Dakota State have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Summit League play. North Dakota State won the last matchup 83-66 on Feb. 14. Stefonowicz scored 20 points points to help lead the Bison to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damari Wheeler-Thomas is shooting 39.0% and averaging 13.9 points for the Bison. Noah Feddersen is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

Greyson Uelmen is shooting 47.8% and averaging 15.5 points for the Fightin’ Hawks. King is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 8-2, averaging 80.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Fightin’ Hawks: 7-3, averaging 81.0 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

