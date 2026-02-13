Carroll leads Morehead State against Tennessee State after 22-point outing

Tennessee State Tigers (17-8, 11-4 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (14-12, 10-5 OVC) Morehead, Kentucky; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Tennessee State Tigers (17-8, 11-4 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (14-12, 10-5 OVC)

Morehead, Kentucky; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State hosts Tennessee State after Jon Carroll scored 22 points in Morehead State’s 73-66 win over the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

The Eagles have gone 9-2 at home. Morehead State is third in the OVC with 14.0 assists per game led by Josiah LeGree averaging 3.6.

The Tigers have gone 11-4 against OVC opponents. Tennessee State leads the OVC scoring 80.6 points per game while shooting 46.1%.

Morehead State’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.0 per game Tennessee State gives up. Tennessee State averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Morehead State allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: George Marshall is averaging 12.8 points for the Eagles. Chase Dawson is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Aaron Nkrumah is averaging 17.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.8 steals for the Tigers. Travis Harper II is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 7-3, averaging 74.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 79.8 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

