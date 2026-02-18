Carnegie leads No. 24 Georgia against No. 11 Oklahoma after 29-point game

Oklahoma Sooners (19-6, 7-5 SEC) at Georgia Lady Bulldogs (20-6, 6-6 SEC) Athens, Georgia; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Oklahoma Sooners (19-6, 7-5 SEC) at Georgia Lady Bulldogs (20-6, 6-6 SEC)

Athens, Georgia; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Georgia plays No. 11 Oklahoma after Dani Carnegie scored 29 points in Georgia’s 76-74 victory against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Lady Bulldogs are 11-3 in home games. Georgia ranks eighth in the SEC with 25.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Carnegie averaging 5.0.

The Sooners are 7-5 against SEC opponents. Oklahoma ranks third in college basketball with 43.5 rebounds per game led by Raegan Beers averaging 10.4.

Georgia’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Oklahoma gives up. Oklahoma averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Georgia allows.

The Lady Bulldogs and Sooners square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carnegie is averaging 18.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Lady Bulldogs. Rylie Theuerkauf is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Aaliyah Chavez averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Sooners, scoring 18.1 points while shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc. Payton Verhulst is averaging 14.3 points and 3.2 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 69.4 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Sooners: 5-5, averaging 76.5 points, 36.1 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

