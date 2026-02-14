Canisius hosts Manhattan after Winston’s 21-point showing

Manhattan Jaspers (11-16, 7-9 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (8-18, 3-12 MAAC) Buffalo, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Manhattan Jaspers (11-16, 7-9 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (8-18, 3-12 MAAC)

Buffalo, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan faces Canisius after Jaden Winston scored 21 points in Manhattan’s 76-69 win against the Niagara Purple Eagles.

The Golden Griffins are 6-6 in home games. Canisius is 2-12 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Jaspers are 7-9 against MAAC opponents. Manhattan allows 80.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.5 points per game.

Canisius is shooting 40.0% from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points lower than the 46.9% Manhattan allows to opponents. Manhattan averages 75.6 points per game, 4.4 more than the 71.2 Canisius allows to opponents.

The Golden Griffins and Jaspers face off Sunday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kahlil Singleton is averaging 13.6 points for the Golden Griffins. Bryan Ndjonga is averaging 15.3 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Winston is averaging 15.8 points, 3.8 assists and 2.5 steals for the Jaspers. Fraser Roxburgh is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Griffins: 0-10, averaging 61.9 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Jaspers: 4-6, averaging 74.0 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

