Campbell’s 25 help Troy beat Akron 79-69

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Cooper Campbell scored 25 points as Troy beat Akron 79-69 on Saturday.

Campbell also contributed five assists for the Trojans (17-8, 9-3 Sun Belt Conference). Theo Seng scored 15 points, shooting 5 of 9 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line. Thomas Dowd had 14 points and shot 3 of 6 from the field, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the line.

Tavari Johnson led the Zips (19-5, 10-1 Mid-American Conference) in scoring, finishing with 26 points. Shammah Scott added 11 points and five assists for Akron. Amani Lyles also had nine points and seven rebounds. The Zips ended a nine-game winning streak with the loss.

Troy took the lead for good with 4:34 to go in the first half. The score was 35-29 at halftime, with Seng racking up 11 points. Campbell’s 19-point second half helped Troy finish off the 10-point victory.

