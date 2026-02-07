Campbell hosts N.C. A&T in conference matchup

North Carolina A&T Aggies (9-12, 4-6 CAA) at Campbell Fighting Camels (14-9, 7-3 CAA) Buies Creek, North Carolina; Sunday, 2…

North Carolina A&T Aggies (9-12, 4-6 CAA) at Campbell Fighting Camels (14-9, 7-3 CAA)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jasmine Felton and Campbell host Chaniya Clark and N.C. A&T in CAA play.

The Fighting Camels have gone 8-1 at home. Campbell is seventh in the CAA scoring 62.0 points while shooting 39.0% from the field.

The Aggies are 4-6 in conference play. N.C. A&T averages 19.3 turnovers per game and is 3-2 when winning the turnover battle.

Campbell averages 62.0 points per game, 0.6 fewer points than the 62.6 N.C. A&T gives up. N.C. A&T averages 6.4 more points per game (62.9) than Campbell gives up (56.5).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jasmine Nivar is averaging 11.5 points and 1.9 steals for the Fighting Camels. Olivia Tucker is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Clark is scoring 11.9 points per game with 7.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Aggies. Paris Locke is averaging 13.0 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 38.2% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Camels: 7-3, averaging 55.2 points, 34.2 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.5 points per game.

Aggies: 4-6, averaging 61.7 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.