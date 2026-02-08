Caleb Blackwell scores 9 of his 21 points in OT to lift UTEP over New Mexico State 91-88

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Caleb Blackwell scored nine of his 21 points in overtime and UTEP beat New Mexico…

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Caleb Blackwell scored nine of his 21 points in overtime and UTEP beat New Mexico State 91-88 on Saturday night.

Blackwell also had five rebounds, five assists, and three steals for the Miners (9-15, 5-8 Conference USA). Jamal West finished with 20 points, eight rebounds and four blocks. Kaseem Watson totaled 18 points and 12 rebounds.

Jemel Jones led the Aggies (11-12, 4-9) with 26 points, six rebounds and four assists. Anthony Wrzeszcz had 14 points and Gabe Pickens scored 13 with four assists.

West scored eight points in the first half for UTEP, who trailed 39-32 at the break. West scored 11 second-half points and Watson hit the game-tying 3-pointer with six seconds left in regulation to send the game to overtime. Blackwell shot 1 of 2 from the field and 6 for 6 from the free-throw line in the extra period.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

