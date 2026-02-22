Cal State Northridge beats Long Beach State 78-76, extends win streak to 7 games

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Josiah Davis had 21 points in Cal State Northridge’s 78-76 win against Long Beach State…

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Josiah Davis had 21 points in Cal State Northridge’s 78-76 win against Long Beach State on Saturday night to extend the Matadors’ win streak to seven games.

Davis also contributed nine assists for the Matadors (18-10, 11-5 Big West Conference). Josh O’Garro scored 13 points while shooting 6 of 14 from the field and 1 for 4 from the free-throw line, and added seven rebounds. Grady Lewis shot 5 of 6 from the field and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Shaquil Bender finished with 27 points for the Beach (8-20, 4-12). Gavin Sykes added 13 points for Long Beach State. Rob Diaz III finished with 11 points. The Beach extended their losing streak to nine in a row.

