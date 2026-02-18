Cal Poly faces Hawaii, seeks to stop 11-game slide

Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (14-10, 8-6 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (3-22, 1-14 Big West) San Luis Obispo, California; Thursday,…

Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (14-10, 8-6 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (3-22, 1-14 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly enters the matchup with Hawaii after losing 11 in a row.

The Mustangs have gone 3-8 at home. Cal Poly is ninth in the Big West in rebounding averaging 30.7 rebounds. Charish Thompson leads the Mustangs with 5.4 boards.

The Rainbow Wahine are 8-6 in Big West play. Hawaii ranks ninth in the Big West with 11.2 assists per game led by Teyahna Bond averaging 2.0.

Cal Poly scores 56.1 points per game, 2.4 fewer points than the 58.5 Hawaii allows. Hawaii averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Cal Poly allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vanessa McManus is shooting 41.5% and averaging 17.0 points for the Mustangs. Katie Peiffer is averaging 0.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Bailey Flavell is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Rainbow Wahine. Keiara Curtis is averaging 11.4 points and 4.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 0-10, averaging 52.1 points, 31.8 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 35.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Rainbow Wahine: 8-2, averaging 62.0 points, 33.6 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

