Cal hosts Clemson in conference matchup

Clemson Tigers (19-9, 10-6 ACC) at California Golden Bears (17-12, 8-8 ACC)

Berkeley, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal plays Clemson in a matchup of ACC teams.

The Golden Bears have gone 12-3 at home. Cal is 0-2 in one-possession games.

The Tigers are 10-6 in conference games. Clemson ranks second in the ACC allowing 57.9 points while holding opponents to 39.7% shooting.

Cal scores 69.4 points, 11.5 more per game than the 57.9 Clemson gives up. Clemson scores 5.3 more points per game (69.2) than Cal allows (63.9).

The Golden Bears and Tigers match up Thursday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lulu Twidale is scoring 15.5 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Golden Bears. Gisella Maul is averaging 13.8 points and 6.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Mia Moore is averaging 12.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Tigers. Rusne Augustinaite is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 7-3, averaging 70.5 points, 29.5 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 68.2 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.