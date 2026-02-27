Cal Baptist defeats UT Arlington 68-56

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Dominique Daniels Jr.’s 28 points helped Cal Baptist defeat UT Arlington 68-56 on Thursday. Daniels shot…

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Dominique Daniels Jr.’s 28 points helped Cal Baptist defeat UT Arlington 68-56 on Thursday.

Daniels shot 11 of 22 from the field, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Lancers (20-8, 10-5 Western Athletic Conference). Jayden Jackson scored 12 points, going 4 of 12 (4 for 8 from 3-point range). Martel Williams had 11 points and shot 3 of 6 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line.

Casmir Chavis finished with 15 points and six rebounds for the Mavericks (15-13, 7-9). Marcell McCreary added 10 points and six rebounds for UT Arlington. Tyran Mason also had eight points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.