Buwalda, Milwaukee Panthers square off against the Robert Morris Colonials

Milwaukee Panthers (8-17, 4-10 Horizon) at Robert Morris Colonials (15-8, 8-6 Horizon)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris takes on Milwaukee in a matchup of Horizon teams.

The Colonials are 8-3 on their home court. Robert Morris leads the Horizon in rebounding, averaging 36.0 boards. Eva Levingston leads the Colonials with 6.2 rebounds.

The Panthers are 4-10 in Horizon play. Milwaukee gives up 66.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 6.5 points per game.

Robert Morris averages 65.1 points per game, 1.8 fewer points than the 66.9 Milwaukee allows. Milwaukee averages 60.4 points per game, 0.7 more than the 59.7 Robert Morris allows to opponents.

The Colonials and Panthers match up Saturday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Levingston is averaging 8.1 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Colonials. Myriam Traore is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

Jorey Buwalda is averaging 12.5 points and nine rebounds for the Panthers. Grace Lomen is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 5-5, averaging 64.3 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 61.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

