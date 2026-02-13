Butler hosts St. John’s following Waheed’s 20-point showing

St. John’s Red Storm (19-8, 9-7 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (9-16, 3-12 Big East) Indianapolis; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

St. John’s Red Storm (19-8, 9-7 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (9-16, 3-12 Big East)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s takes on Butler after Beautiful Waheed scored 20 points in St. John’s 72-68 loss to the DePaul Blue Demons.

The Bulldogs have gone 8-6 in home games. Butler ranks seventh in the Big East with 22.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Caroline Dotsey averaging 4.0.

The Red Storm have gone 9-7 against Big East opponents. St. John’s is 4-1 in one-possession games.

Butler averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 5.2 per game St. John’s gives up. St. John’s has shot at a 44.7% rate from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points above the 42.7% shooting opponents of Butler have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Red Storm face off Saturday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Saniya Jackson is averaging 9.6 points and 1.9 steals for the Bulldogs. Mallory Miller is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games.

Daniela Abies is averaging 5.9 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Red Storm. Waheed is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 57.3 points, 26.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Red Storm: 6-4, averaging 59.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.