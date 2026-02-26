Burks leads Texas State against Arkansas State after 23-point performance

Texas State Bobcats (11-17, 7-10 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (22-8, 13-4 Sun Belt) Jonesboro, Arkansas; Friday, 6…

Texas State Bobcats (11-17, 7-10 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (22-8, 13-4 Sun Belt)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State visits Arkansas State after Saniya Burks scored 23 points in Texas State’s 83-74 loss to the UL Monroe Warhawks.

The Red Wolves have gone 11-2 in home games. Arkansas State ranks third in the Sun Belt with 13.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Wynter Rogers averaging 3.3.

The Bobcats are 7-10 against Sun Belt opponents. Texas State is 5-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 19.0 turnovers per game.

Arkansas State averages 76.4 points, 11.0 more per game than the 65.4 Texas State allows. Texas State averages 3.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 4.7 per game Arkansas State allows.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Sun Belt play. Arkansas State won the last meeting 75-61 on Feb. 19. Zyion Shannon scored 22 points points to help lead the Red Wolves to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shannon is averaging 13.4 points and 2.4 steals for the Red Wolves. Mia Tarver is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Burks is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Bobcats. Mia Galbraith is averaging 0.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 6-4, averaging 71.3 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 14.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 35.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Bobcats: 3-7, averaging 65.2 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

