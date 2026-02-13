Bullock scores 19 as Hawaii knocks off CSU Bakersfield 89-74

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Quandre Bullock scored 19 points as Hawaii beat CSU Bakersfield 89-74 on Thursday night. Bullock shot…

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Quandre Bullock scored 19 points as Hawaii beat CSU Bakersfield 89-74 on Thursday night.

Bullock shot 5 for 13 from the field and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Rainbow Warriors (18-5, 10-3 Big West Conference). Isaac Johnson added 17 points while going 7 of 10 and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. Harry Rouhliadeff shot 5 of 8 from the field and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 17 points.

AJ George finished with 23 points for the Roadrunners (8-18, 2-12). Dailin Smith added 20 points for CSU Bakersfield. Ron Jessamy finished with 13 points and two steals.

The Roadrunners extended their losing streak to nine in a row.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

