Bullock and Hawaii host UCSD

UCSD Tritons (16-8, 6-6 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (16-5, 8-3 Big West) Honolulu; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST BOTTOM…

UCSD Tritons (16-8, 6-6 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (16-5, 8-3 Big West)

Honolulu; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii hosts UCSD after Quandre Bullock scored 26 points in Hawaii’s 89-82 win over the Long Beach State Beach.

The Rainbow Warriors are 13-1 on their home court. Hawaii averages 80.6 points and has outscored opponents by 13.8 points per game.

The Tritons are 6-6 in conference play. UCSD has a 2-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Hawaii averages 80.6 points, 9.4 more per game than the 71.2 UCSD allows. UCSD averages 10.5 more points per game (77.3) than Hawaii gives up (66.8).

The Rainbow Warriors and Tritons square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Johnson is shooting 50.0% and averaging 13.1 points for the Rainbow Warriors. Harry Rouhliadeff is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Leo Beath is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Tritons. Alex Chaikin is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Warriors: 7-3, averaging 79.4 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Tritons: 5-5, averaging 71.3 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.