Bukumirovic leads UT Martin against Tennessee Tech after 22-point game

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (13-16, 8-10 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (20-9, 12-6 OVC)

Martin, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin hosts Tennessee Tech after Andrija Bukumirovic scored 22 points in UT Martin’s 67-65 loss to the Little Rock Trojans.

The Skyhawks have gone 11-2 at home. UT Martin is 2-3 in one-possession games.

The Golden Eagles are 8-10 against OVC opponents. Tennessee Tech is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UT Martin’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Tennessee Tech allows. Tennessee Tech averages 10.7 more points per game (74.1) than UT Martin allows to opponents (63.4).

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. UT Martin won 86-62 in the last matchup on Dec. 20. Bukumirovic led UT Martin with 28 points, and Mekhi Cameron led Tennessee Tech with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bukumirovic averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc. Dragos Lungu is averaging 13.8 points and 5.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

JaJuan Nicholls is averaging 11.2 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Cameron is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 5-5, averaging 66.9 points, 36.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 73.6 points, 32.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

