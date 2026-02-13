Buford, Old Dominion Monarchs to host McDaniel and the James Madison Dukes

James Madison Dukes (19-8, 10-4 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (15-11, 6-7 Sun Belt) Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m.…

James Madison Dukes (19-8, 10-4 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (15-11, 6-7 Sun Belt)

Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion faces JMU in a matchup of Sun Belt teams.

The Monarchs have gone 10-4 at home. Old Dominion is eighth in the Sun Belt in team defense, allowing 67.7 points while holding opponents to 37.1% shooting.

The Dukes have gone 10-4 against Sun Belt opponents. JMU ranks second in the Sun Belt with 15.1 assists per game led by Zakiya Stephenson averaging 4.3.

Old Dominion’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 6.4 per game JMU gives up. JMU has shot at a 44.5% clip from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points greater than the 37.1% shooting opponents of Old Dominion have averaged.

The Monarchs and Dukes square off Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simaru Fields is scoring 13.4 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Monarchs. En’Dya Buford is averaging 14.7 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 37.8% over the past 10 games.

Ashanti Barnes-Williams is averaging 14.4 points and 9.1 rebounds for the Dukes. Peyton McDaniel is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 5-5, averaging 71.1 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Dukes: 8-2, averaging 75.4 points, 37.5 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.