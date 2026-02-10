Buford and Old Dominion host Coastal Carolina

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (11-14, 4-8 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (15-10, 6-6 Sun Belt) Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 5 p.m.…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (11-14, 4-8 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (15-10, 6-6 Sun Belt)

Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion hosts Coastal Carolina after En’Dya Buford scored 26 points in Old Dominion’s 84-76 victory against the Ohio Bobcats.

The Monarchs have gone 10-3 in home games. Old Dominion averages 69.9 points while outscoring opponents by 2.3 points per game.

The Chanticleers have gone 4-8 against Sun Belt opponents. Coastal Carolina is fourth in the Sun Belt scoring 74.8 points per game and is shooting 41.2%.

Old Dominion makes 39.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than Coastal Carolina has allowed to its opponents (37.3%). Coastal Carolina averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.1 more made shots on average than the 4.9 per game Old Dominion allows.

The Monarchs and Chanticleers face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simaru Fields averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Monarchs, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Buford is averaging 12.8 points and 2.4 steals over the past 10 games.

Kristin Williams is averaging 13.5 points, 3.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Chanticleers. Tessa Grady is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 5-5, averaging 71.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Chanticleers: 4-6, averaging 71.7 points, 35.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

