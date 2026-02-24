Buffalo hosts Western Michigan following Lucas’ 22-point game

Western Michigan Broncos (8-17, 4-10 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (2-24, 0-14 MAC) Buffalo, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Western Michigan Broncos (8-17, 4-10 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (2-24, 0-14 MAC)

Buffalo, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo takes on Western Michigan after Meg Lucas scored 22 points in Buffalo’s 73-63 loss to the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

The Bulls are 2-9 in home games. Buffalo has a 1-18 record against teams over .500.

The Broncos are 4-10 against MAC opponents. Western Michigan is 3-10 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Buffalo averages 59.2 points per game, 7.6 fewer points than the 66.8 Western Michigan allows. Western Michigan averages 56.6 points per game, 16.6 fewer points than the 73.2 Buffalo allows to opponents.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Western Michigan won the last matchup 83-65 on Jan. 3. Alli Carlson scored 22 points to help lead the Broncos to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aniya Rowe is averaging 13.3 points, 3.2 assists and two steals for the Bulls. Paula Lopez is averaging 0.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

D’Myjah Bolds is averaging 7.6 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Broncos. Kailey Starks is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 0-10, averaging 61.8 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Broncos: 3-7, averaging 57.6 points, 26.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.