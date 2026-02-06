Buffalo hosts UL Monroe after Rowe’s 25-point game

UL Monroe Warhawks (10-12, 5-8 Sun Belt) at Buffalo Bulls (2-20, 0-11 MAC) Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo hosts UL Monroe after Aniya Rowe scored 25 points in Buffalo’s 90-59 loss to the Central Michigan Chippewas.

The Bulls are 2-7 on their home court. Buffalo has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Warhawks are 2-8 on the road. UL Monroe ranks second in the Sun Belt with 13.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Marcavia Shavers averaging 3.6.

Buffalo is shooting 37.1% from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points lower than the 42.6% UL Monroe allows to opponents. UL Monroe’s 39.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points lower than Buffalo has allowed to its opponents (43.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowe is shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, while averaging 13.1 points, 3.3 assists and two steals. Meg Lucas is shooting 60.0% and averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games.

J’Mani Ingram is scoring 11.9 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Warhawks. Nakiyah Mays-Prince is averaging 13.4 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 41.2% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 0-10, averaging 61.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points per game.

Warhawks: 4-6, averaging 74.5 points, 37.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 11.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

