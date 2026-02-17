Bucknell hosts American after Collins’ 22-point performance

American Eagles (14-13, 7-7 Patriot League) at Bucknell Bison (8-19, 5-9 Patriot League) Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

American Eagles (14-13, 7-7 Patriot League) at Bucknell Bison (8-19, 5-9 Patriot League)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: American visits Bucknell after Madden Collins scored 22 points in American’s 75-63 win against the Army Black Knights.

The Bison are 5-6 in home games. Bucknell averages 12.1 turnovers per game and is 3-7 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Eagles are 7-7 in Patriot League play. American scores 75.0 points and has outscored opponents by 3.0 points per game.

Bucknell is shooting 41.3% from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points lower than the 45.6% American allows to opponents. American averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Bucknell gives up.

The Bison and Eagles square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amon Dorries is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Bison. Jayden Williams is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Collins is shooting 50.9% and averaging 13.5 points for the Eagles. Greg Jones is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 3-7, averaging 72.8 points, 27.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 71.1 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.