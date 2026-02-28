Buchanan has 26 in Boise State’s 69-53 win against Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Javan Buchanan scored 26 points as Boise State beat Fresno State 69-53 on Saturday night. Buchanan…

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Javan Buchanan scored 26 points as Boise State beat Fresno State 69-53 on Saturday night.

Buchanan added six rebounds for the Broncos (18-11, 10-8 Mountain West Conference). Andrew Meadow scored 14 points and added five rebounds. Dylan Andrews had 11 points and shot 3 of 12 from the field, including 1 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line.

DeShawn Gory led the Bulldogs (12-17, 6-12) with 20 points, 11 rebounds and two steals. Fresno State also got 16 points from Wilson Jacques. Jac Mani finished with seven points.

Boise State took the lead for good with 16:18 remaining in the first half. Buchanan scored seven points in the first half to help give the Broncos a 28-23 halftime lead. Boise State extended its lead to 35-25 during the second half, fueled by a 7-0 run.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

