Bryant visits Blauenfeldt and Maine

Bryant Bulldogs (16-7, 6-4 America East) at Maine Black Bears (12-11, 7-3 America East)

Orono, Maine; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maine faces Bryant after Asta Blauenfeldt scored 21 points in Maine’s 55-46 victory over the Vermont Catamounts.

The Black Bears are 5-3 in home games. Maine has a 6-11 record against teams above .500.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-4 against America East opponents. Bryant averages 15.6 assists per game to lead the America East, paced by Mia Mancini with 4.2.

Maine averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 3.7 per game Bryant gives up. Bryant has shot at a 42.9% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points above the 42.0% shooting opponents of Maine have averaged.

The Black Bears and Bulldogs square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrianna Smith is averaging 21.3 points, 9.6 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.7 steals for the Black Bears. Blauenfeldt is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

Mancini is averaging 12.6 points and 4.2 assists for the Bulldogs. Maranda Nyborg is averaging 12.1 points and 1.5 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Bears: 7-3, averaging 68.5 points, 24.6 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 59.9 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

