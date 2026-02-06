Bryant hosts Maine after Rudovskii’s 24-point showing

Maine Black Bears (6-18, 4-5 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (7-16, 3-6 America East) Smithfield, Rhode Island; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Maine Black Bears (6-18, 4-5 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (7-16, 3-6 America East)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant hosts Maine after Timofei Rudovskii scored 24 points in Bryant’s 65-63 loss to the Albany (NY) Great Danes.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-4 at home. Bryant is seventh in the America East with 21.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Ashley Sims II averaging 4.0.

The Black Bears are 4-5 against America East opponents. Maine is ninth in the America East scoring 62.6 points per game and is shooting 44.8%.

Bryant averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Maine gives up. Maine has shot at a 44.8% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point greater than the 43.8% shooting opponents of Bryant have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rudovskii is scoring 13.2 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Bulldogs. Aaron Davis is averaging 15.4 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Ryan Mabrey is shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Bears, while averaging 7.4 points. TJ Biel is averaging 13.7 points and 1.6 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 66.1 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Black Bears: 5-5, averaging 68.5 points, 24.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.