Brumbaugh scores 17 and Tulane holds on against UAB 55-54

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Rowan Brumbaugh had 17 points in Tulane’s 55-54 win against UAB on Sunday. Brumbaugh also contributed…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Rowan Brumbaugh had 17 points in Tulane’s 55-54 win against UAB on Sunday.

Brumbaugh also contributed eight rebounds for the Green Wave (15-10, 6-6 American Athletic Conference). Asher Woods scored 14 points and added five rebounds. Scotty Middleton hit four 3-pointers to finish with 12 points, while adding nine rebounds.

Dayjaun Anderson finished with 16 points and seven rebounds for the Blazers (16-10, 7-6). Evan Chatman added 12 points and 13 rebounds for UAB. Daniel Rivera also had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Tulane went into the half leading UAB 36-26. Woods scored 11 points in the half. Tulane took the lead for good with 4:50 left in the second half on a 3-pointer from Curtis Williams to make it a 55-52 game. Neither team scored again until UAB’s Evan Chapman tipped in a rebound in the final second.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.