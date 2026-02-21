Brown scores 22 as Southern Indiana takes down Eastern Illinois 70-68

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Amaree Brown scored 22 points and Ismail Habib hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with two seconds left…

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Amaree Brown scored 22 points and Ismail Habib hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with two seconds left to rally Southern Indiana to a 70-68 victory over Eastern Illinois on Saturday.

Brown shot 7 of 14 from the field and 7 for 8 from the free-throw line for the Screaming Eagles (7-21, 4-14 Ohio Valley Conference). Habib shot 4 for 7 from 3-point range. Ola Ajiboye added 13 points.

Zion Fruster led the way for the Panthers (11-18, 7-11) with 28 points and two steals. Meechie White totaled 17 points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals. Kooper Jacobi finished with 11 points and nine rebounds.

Southern Indiana took a 36-20 lead into halftime. Terry McMorris made the first of two free throws to give the Panthers a two-point lead before Habib sank the winner.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.