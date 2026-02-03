Brown leads No. 24 Louisville against Notre Dame after 20-point performance

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (11-11, 2-7 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (15-6, 5-4 ACC) Louisville, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (11-11, 2-7 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (15-6, 5-4 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Louisville plays Notre Dame after Mikel Brown Jr. scored 20 points in Louisville’s 88-74 victory over the SMU Mustangs.

The Cardinals are 11-2 in home games. Louisville ranks 135th in college basketball averaging 11.8 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 34.8% from downtown. Ryan Conwell leads the team averaging 3.7 makes while shooting 35.8% from 3-point range.

The Fighting Irish have gone 2-7 against ACC opponents. Notre Dame averages 74.0 points while outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game.

Louisville scores 86.1 points, 13.9 more per game than the 72.2 Notre Dame allows. Notre Dame has shot at a 45.0% rate from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points above the 40.4% shooting opponents of Louisville have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aly Khalifa is averaging 3.9 points for the Cardinals. Conwell is averaging 16.5 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 37.7% over the last 10 games.

Jalen Haralson is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Fighting Irish. Cole Certa is averaging 11.7 points and 1.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 80.3 points, 37.0 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 2-8, averaging 69.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 3.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

