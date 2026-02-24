Brown leads Jacksonville against Stetson after 20-point game

Jacksonville Dolphins (20-7, 12-4 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (17-9, 11-5 ASUN) DeLand, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville…

Jacksonville Dolphins (20-7, 12-4 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (17-9, 11-5 ASUN)

DeLand, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville visits Stetson after Tatum Brown scored 20 points in Jacksonville’s 70-61 win against the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

The Hatters have gone 8-3 at home. Stetson scores 69.6 points while outscoring opponents by 4.8 points per game.

The Dolphins are 12-4 in ASUN play. Jacksonville is second in the ASUN with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Carmaya Bowman averaging 1.9.

Stetson averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 6.2 per game Jacksonville allows. Jacksonville averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Stetson gives up.

The teams play for the second time this season in ASUN play. Jacksonville won the last matchup 76-70 on Feb. 12. Makiya Miller scored 16 points to help lead the Dolphins to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Thomas is shooting 44.1% and averaging 16.8 points for the Hatters. Mary McMillan is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games.

Priscilla Williams is scoring 14.9 points per game with 8.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Dolphins. Brown is averaging 12.7 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 47.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 8-2, averaging 70.7 points, 29.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Dolphins: 9-1, averaging 72.9 points, 37.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 10.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points.

