Brown hosts Harvard following White’s 35-point outing

Harvard Crimson (14-8, 7-2 Ivy League) at Brown Bears (14-7, 6-3 Ivy League)

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard visits Brown after Karlee White scored 35 points in Harvard’s 70-62 win over the Yale Bulldogs.

The Bears have gone 7-1 at home. Brown is fifth in the Ivy League scoring 63.1 points while shooting 39.7% from the field.

The Crimson are 7-2 in Ivy League play. Harvard is 1-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Brown averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 4.9 per game Harvard allows. Harvard scores 11.1 more points per game (66.4) than Brown gives up (55.3).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Arnolie is averaging 18.2 points, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals for the Bears. Elizabeth Nelson is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Abigail Wright is averaging 13.4 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Crimson. White is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 64.3 points, 36.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.0 points per game.

Crimson: 8-2, averaging 69.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.9 points.

